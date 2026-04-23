Rawalpindiz pacer Naseem Shah suffers major injury scare during PSL fixture

Rawalpindiz's Naseem Shah reacts during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PSL

Pacer Naseem Shah faced an injury scare during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 16th over of United's innings when Faheem Ashraf swept a length delivery by Saad Masood towards the deep backward square leg, where Naseem made a diving stop but injured himself in the process.

Naseem looked in extreme discomfort, favouring his left leg, while receiving medical attention and was subsequently carried off the field.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the Rawalpindiz have confirmed that the 23-year-old pacer has sustained an injury to his left knee, the severity of which was being assessed by the franchise's medical team.

"Naseem Shah is out of the field because of a knee injury he suffered while fielding. The medical team is assessing his condition. Further update will be shared in due course," the franchise said in a brief statement.

For the unversed, Naseem was playing his first match since recovering from a side-strain injury sustained during Rawalpindiz's third match of the eight-team tournament against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 2.

The side injury had ruled Naseem out for the foreseeable future, and thus, the franchise had brought in all-rounder Mubasir Khan as his partial replacement.

Naseem's fresh injury adds to Rawalpindiz's woes as the new entrants had also missed the services of Zaman Khan, who was ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to a shoulder injury, sustained during the National T20 Cup.