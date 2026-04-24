Water supply in parts of Karachi to remain suspended for two days: KWSC

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) Dhabeji pumping station's employees are seen in this image. — Facebook/@CMSindh.Page/File

Nine pumps at Dhabeji to remain shut for 48 hours.

Work at pumping station will begin at 12 noon on April 25.

Water supply to resume on April 27.



KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) on Friday announced that water supply in parts of the port city would remain suspended for two days starting Saturday due to work at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

In a statement, a KWSC spokesperson said the supply would be temporarily suspended to connect a newly constructed line with the existing network at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

As per the new schedule issued by the water distribution body, nine of the pumps at the station will remain shut for 48 hours, the spokesperson added.

Work at the pumping station will begin at 12 noon on April 25, the official said, adding that seven out of nine pumps will resume operations on April 27.

The remaining two pumps will be shut for another five days, the official added.

The spokesperson said that water supply to parts of Karachi would remain temporarily suspended during the period due to disruption from K2 and K3.

Water supply in North Karachi, Surjani, Scheme 33, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Landhi, Korangi and Chanesar Town would remain suspended for 48 hours, the spokesperson added.

Hydrants in Nipa, Safoora and Sakhi Hassan will also remain closed due to maintenance, the spokesperson added.

Due to the closure, the city will face a shortage of about 250 million gallons of water per day, the official said, adding that Karachi is supplied with around 650 million gallons daily.

KWSC urged residents of the affected areas to use water efficiently during the work, the spokesperson added.