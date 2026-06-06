Karachi likely to sizzle as PMD issues nationwide heatwave alert from June 7 to 12

A volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

Temperatures likely to rise significantly above normal levels: PMD.

Mercury may rise to 51°C in parts of Sindh, Balochistan: Met Office.

PMD says dust storms likely in Punjab, Sindh due to intense heat.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert across the country from June 7 to 12, warning that a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere could push temperatures well above normal.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, the PMD said that temperatures are expected to rise significantly above normal levels in most parts of the country, with some districts of Sindh and Balochistan likely to experience extreme heat ranging between 48 degrees Celsius and 51 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain 5°C to 7°C above normal and may rise to between 41°C and 44°C from June 8 to 10 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mirpur, Bhimber, Kotli, Bagh and Muzaffarabad.

In Punjab, temperatures are expected to range between 44°C and 48°C in Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Noor Pur Thal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from June 8 to 11.

In Sindh and Balochistan, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal and may rise to between 48°C and 51°C in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Sibbi, Turbat and Panjgur from June 7 to 12.

According to the Met Office, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and may rise to between 41°C and 46°C in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from June 8 to 11.

Temperatures in Chitral, Dir, Swat and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to range between 37°C and 40°C from June 8 to 10.

The Met Office said that very hot weather is also expected in Karachi during the forecast period, where maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 40°C and 43°C from June 8 to 12.

Night temperatures are also likely to rise during the forecast period, increasing discomfort and heat stress.

Due to intense heating, dust storms may occur at isolated places in southern Punjab and Sindh.

The PMD warned that the heatwave could have serious implications for public health and daily life. It advised the general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, to exercise extra caution during the period.

Farmers have been advised to manage crop activities in view of the prevailing weather conditions and take appropriate measures to protect livestock from heat-related stress.

The PMD urged people to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight between 10am and 4pm and remain adequately hydrated.

It also noted that electricity demand and consumption are likely to increase during the forecast period.

The Met Office urged the judicious use of water in all aspects of life and advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the heatwave period.