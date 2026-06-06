University Road's mixed traffic lane construction to completed by end of July, says minister

Senior Provincial Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon addresses to media persons during press conference, in Karachi on Thursday, July 3, 2025. — PPI

Patients come Karachi for free treatment: Sharjeel.

Minister notes govt invested one billion dollars in Thar coal.

No draft of 28th Amendment prepared, says minister.



Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Saturday that Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) teams were working day and night on the Red Line project on Karachi's University Road.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Red Line construction site, Memon said that the construction work on mixed traffic lane on the University road would be completed by the end of July.

He said the public may have faced temporary inconvenience due to which the government took tough decisions and also apologised to the people.

On this occasion, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO TransKarachi Zubair Channa and other officials were also present.

The Sindh senior minister said that the motorway in Karachi should have been started from the city, but the opposite situation was observed in its planning.

He added that Karachi is located in the last part of Pakistan and also faces a 20% water shortage.

He said that the opening of the Bhutto Highway had provided great convenience to citizens and was also saving travel time.

Police, ambulance and rescue services have been deployed on this highway so that immediate assistance can be provided to citizens, he added.

Memon said that Karachi had the highest number of health facilities in Pakistan and that patients from all over the country were coming here for free treatment.

He also mentioned the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Gambat, where free and quality treatment is being provided to patients.

He further said that the Sindh government had improved roads across the province using its own resources and work was going on.

Minister added that the world’s largest housing project was underway in Sindh, under which houses were being built for 2.1 million low-income people.

He added that the Sindh government had invested one billion dollars in Thar coal, which was generating cheap electricity and benefiting the entire country.

The minister said that a terminal was being constructed on the Northern Bypass to address Karachi’s heavy traffic issue, adding that people from all over Pakistan come to Karachi for employment and the city was bearing a significant burden of health and employment, so this fact should be considered when comparing it with other cities.

In response to a question, he said that no draft of the 28th Amendment had been prepared and that these were merely rumours, while the 18th Amendment was also supported by the MQM.

The people do not take MQM-Pakistan leaders seriously either, he added.