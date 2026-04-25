India to bid for 2038 Asian Games in Ahmedabad

Closing ceremony of Asian Games in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China. — Reuters/File

India will bid to host the 2038 Asian Games in Ahmedabad, the country's Olympic chief told Reuters on Saturday, in its latest push to stage elite multi-sport events.

India will stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and is also bidding for the 2036 Olympic Games in the western Indian city.

"Indian Olympic Association has already sent an expression of interest to OCA (Olympic Council of Asia) for organising the 2038 Asian Games in Ahmedabad," IOA President PT Usha told Reuters by telephone from China.

"I met the OCA president and other functionaries here and they are all happy and want to support us."

Former Olympian Usha is in China to attend the Asian Beach Games in Sanya.

"They had an EC (executive committee) meeting here where they discussed it. They will be sending an evaluation committee to India very soon," she added.

India hosted the inaugural Asian Games in 1951 in New Delhi and again in 1982 in the capital city.

The country hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which was mired in mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

Nagoya in Japan will host this year's Asian Games, while Doha has been awarded the 2030 edition and Riyadh 2034.