Joe Alwyn marks new milestone with girlfriend before Taylor Swift's wedding

Joe Alwyn moved on with secret girlfriend after explosive Taylor Swift breakup

Joe Alwyn appears to have found new love for himself, as his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift is about to tie the knot with her fiancé Travis Kelce.

The 35-year-old actor who has been very private about his love life, was reportedly spotted with his girlfriend at The Dover in London, on Sunday, April 26.

The Conversations With Friends star seemed to be celebrating his girlfriend's birthday at the outing, as an anonymous tipster told celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

While they did not mention the name of his girlfriend, as per recent reports, he was related to a non-industry woman from Latin America, and director Lorene Scafaria.

While the Hamnet actor keeps his personal life away from the public eye, his six-year-long relationship with Swift put him on Swifties' radar, and they began scrutinising his every move.

Following his breakup with the pop superstar in 2023, Alwyn has managed to keep his relationships private.

Alwyn's relationship with Scafaria became public knowledge after she was spotted attending a performance of his play, The Lady from the Sea, at Bridge Theatre in London.