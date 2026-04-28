Taylor Swift, Harry Styles drama resurfaces ahead of wedding

Wedding guest lists can get messy – but this one? It’s already giving drama before the invites are even RSVPed.

With Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz reportedly engaged, fans immediately had one burning question: What happens at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

Short answer: not what you think.

“Zoë is invited. Harry is not coming with her.” According to insiders, the invite situation is crystal clear – and a little awkward. “Zoë will attend solo if she goes. Harry is not her plus-one.”

Why the hard line? History. Lots of it.

“Things did not end well between Taylor and Harry. Publicly, it’s ancient history. Privately, it’s still delicate.”

Translation: some chapters don’t need a reunion tour.

And then there’s Travis. While he’s usually cool under pressure, this is apparently one storyline he’d rather skip.

“Travis does not want Harry Styles anywhere near that wedding. How is he supposed to compete with Harry?”

Brutal… and oddly relatable.

“It’s not jealousy exactly. It’s insecurity. Harry represents a glamorous chapter of Taylor’s past — and Travis knows it.”

So while Zoë makes the cut, her fiancé is firmly on the “do not invite” list. “She will go. He stays home.”

Now the real question: do you go solo… or skip the wedding entirely?