No plans to seek new financing from other friendly nations after Saudi support: FinMin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, speaks during the High-Level European Union-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad on April 28, 2026. — AFP

Govt focusing on commercial financing for economic needs: FinMin.

Says remittances stable, including from UAE despite Mideast crisis.

IMF tranche of $1.2 billion expected next month, says Aurangzeb.



Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that following financial support from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan does not plan to seek additional financing from other friendly countries.

Speaking to newsmen in Islamabad, the finance czar said that the government is now focusing on securing commercial financing to meet its economic needs.

"Pakistan is moving towards commercial rather than bilateral financing," he added.

The remarks came after Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan this month. Pakistan had received the first tranche of $2 billion on April 15, 2026, followed by another of $1 billion on April 21 under the arrangement of $3 billion.

The Saudi funding has strengthened Pakistan's external position, enabling it to repay $3.45 billion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) deposits. The funds were held with central banks as a safe deposit.

Speaking on the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the finance minister expressed confidence that Pakistan will receive a $1.2 billion tranche from the global lender next month. Aurangzaib also confirmed that consultations for the upcoming federal budget for the new fiscal year are currently underway.

The minister also denied any food security or fertiliser crisis in Pakistan at present, even as the Middle East conflict continues to affect power infrastructure. He said that despite the regional conflict impacting energy infrastructure, there are no issues regarding fertiliser supply or food security in the country.

He said that remittances have also remained stable, including from the UAE, amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

Panda Bond

The finance minister said that Pakistan is preparing to issue a $250 million Panda Bond in May, while Euro and Sukuk bonds will also be issued in the next two to three years.

He said that the Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have provided guarantees for the Panda Bond, adding that discussions with Chinese authorities are in the final stages.

Earlier this month, Pakistan returned to the international capital markets after a four-year gap, raising $500m through a Eurobond issuance under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) Programme.

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad had said that the three-year Eurobond witnessed strong investor demand despite ongoing global market and geopolitical uncertainties — signalling renewed confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook.