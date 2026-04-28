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Palace holds crucial talks to give Prince Harry another chance

Prince Harry's hopes to be fulfilled as royal family sits to discuss important reunion

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 28, 2026

Palace holds crucial talks to give Prince Harry another chance
Palace holds crucial talks to give Prince Harry another chance

There are crucial discussions taking place inside the Palace about an important reunion set to take place in the coming summer.

For the unversed, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips is set to tie the knot with Harriet Sperling on June 6 in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester.

Now, talks are surrounding the possible guest list, and Prince Harry's appearance is highly expected by the royal fans.

If the invitation extends to the Duke, that also means an unexpected reunion between the estranged brothers, Harry and William.

According to Closer, the Prince and the Duke haven’t been in the same room since August 2024. The last two were under the same roof at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Now, in the upcoming wedding, "The royal family are feeling anxious about having the brothers in the same room again."

Archie and Lilibet's father is quite "hopeful" about the upcoming events, but William is still "furious" about the Sussexes' betrayal.

Speaking of Harry's close bond with Peter, the source shares, "That’s why this invitation matters so much. It’s not just another family event – it’s personal."

"There have been discussions held about how to handle it. One option is to keep Harry and William’s appearance minimal, or even avoid parts of the day if necessary," an insider claimed.

The Palace officials do not want to spoil the special moments of Peter and Harriet's wedding. "Everyone wants things to be easier."

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