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SBP announces bank holiday on May 1 on account of Labour Day

Pakistan observes Labour Day annually on May 1 to honour workers' rights and contributions

By
Web Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

This file photo shows State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) building. — AFP
This file photo shows State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) building. — AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Tuesday that banks nationwide will remain closed on May 1 on account of Labour Day.

A brief notification issued by the central bank stated that May 1 has been notified as a public holiday by the government of Pakistan.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 1, 2026 (Friday) being public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan," the notification read.

The world celebrates Labour Day — also known as May Day — every year on May 1 to express solidarity with the labourers and honour the rights of the working class.

The day also celebrates the work and achievements of labourers across the globe. The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps for providing job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.

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