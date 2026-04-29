Khloe Kardashian sends firm message to ex Lamar Odom after new legal update

Khloe Kardashian has made up her mind about her ex-husband Lamar Odom for the final time, despite his recent claims in the new documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

The 41-year-old reality star addressed the situation in her latest podcast episode after Lamar denied that Khloe saved his life during near-fatal overdose.

The Good American founder confirmed that she hasn’t heard from her ex since she publicly slammed him during a podcast episode with Malika Haqq.

“No. What the hell is he gonna say?” Khloe told her mom Kris Jenner during Khloe In Wonderland on Wednesday, April 29.

The momager responded, “I would feel badly about those comments if I was him. And you would think he would reach out and say, ‘Hey, I'm really sorry.'”

However, Khloe confirmed that it never happened and that chapter of her life is finally close for good.

“Haven't heard from him. Haven't heard. I feel like he's been doubling down. Like, Rob [Kardashian] sent me, it was SiriusXM or something. Rob sent me something. It was after my Malika episode,” said the mom of two.

Khloe went on to share that Lamar said “something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, that marriage made me more popular in the social media world.'”

It made her feel betrayed, she added, because even though “I don't think he would care really about me, clearly. I would think he would be devastated to lose you [Jenner], my sisters, Rob, like, just thinking how you guys would view him because he's always been very sensitive about that.”

Despite her mom's questions, Khloe maintained that the bridge is totally burned, and there's no way she and Lamar could reconcile in the future.

This comes after Khloe’s other ex Tristan Thompson made a legal move - obtaining legal conservatorship over his brother Amari.

Khloe had been Amari’s primary caretaker since Tristan was away for his NBA games.