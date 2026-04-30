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UAE raises petrol prices by nearly 8% for May, keeps diesel unchanged amid global oil surge

New pricing, effective from May 1, reflects higher global oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in Middle East

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 30, 2026

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has raised petrol prices by nearly 8% for May, while keeping diesel rates unchanged, according to an announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

The new pricing, effective from May 1, reflects higher global oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Super 98 petrol has been increased to 3.66 dirhams per litre (approximately 278 Pakistani rupees), up from 3.39 dirhams last month. Special 95 now costs 3.55 dirhams per litre, compared with 3.28 dirhams previously.

E-Plus 91 has been set at 3.48 dirhams per litre, up from 3.20 dirhams.

Meanwhile, diesel prices remain unchanged at 4.69 dirhams per litre (approximately Rs356).

The latest adjustment places petrol price increases at roughly 8% across all grades, while diesel remains stable for the month.

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