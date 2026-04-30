Govt hikes petrol price by Rs6.51, diesel by Rs19.39 per litre

Employees at a fuel station attend to their customers in Islamabad on February 16, 2022. — AFP/File

Petrol price jumped from Rs393.35 to 399.86.

HSD price now stands at Rs399.58 per litre.

Rs28.69 per litre levy imposed on diesel.



The federal government on Thursday raised the price of petrol by Rs6.51 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs19.39 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

The new prices will be effective from May 1, 2026, read the notification.



Following the increase, the price of petrol has jumped from Rs393.35 to 399.86, while the HSD price now stands at Rs399.58.

Meanwhile, authorities cut petroleum levy on petrol by Rs3.88 to Rs103.50 per litre and imposed a Rs28.69 per litre on diesel. Previously, there was no levy on high-speed diesel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has been reviewing petroleum prices on a weekly basis following the now-paused US-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28.

In the previous weekly review, the government had announced a Rs26.77 per litre hike in the price of petrol and the high-speed diesel each.

Earlier in the day oil prices struck a four-year high in the international market on worries about a resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, before slumping later in the session.

International benchmark Brent crude soared more than 7% to $126 a barrel but then eased and turned lower to trade around $110.