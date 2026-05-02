PM Shehbaz directs 'comprehensive strategy' to stabilise electricity tariffs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) chairs a meeting on power sector in Lahore, May 2, 2026. — X/@GovtofPakistan

PM urges promotion of renewable energy projects.

Facilities be provided to electricity consumers: PM.

Line losses should be significantly reduced: premier.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy to stabilise electricity tariffs, saying uninterrupted energy supply should be ensured to promote industrial development.

The premier issued the directives while chairing a meeting on energy sector reforms, saying facilities should be provided to industrial and domestic electricity consumers, according to a statement issued by the PM Office on Saturday.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Shehbaz directed that line losses be significantly reduced by improving the electricity transmission system and emphasised promoting the use of modern technology in the energy sector, read the communique.

He also directed the promotion of renewable energy projects to address the energy shortage in the country.

The premier said that digital facilities should be made available to consumers to facilitate bill payments, adding that providing facilities to domestic consumers is among the government's top priorities.

Further, he directed authorities concerned to continue strict measures for the elimination of electricity theft across the country.

PM Shehbaz’s directives come a day after Power Minister Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari warned that reliance on costly fuels could place a financial burden on electricity consumers.

Addressing a press briefing, he said that Pakistan received a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo on Thursday, allowing authorities to restore normal electricity supply.

The country's energy sector received a major boost as LNG carrier Seapeak Magellan docked at the Pakistan GasPort terminal and started feeding re-gasified LNG (RLNG) into the national network, The News reported.

Carrying around 140,000 cubic metres of LNG, the vessel berthed at the terminal operated by Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited on Thursday morning, it said.

Government sources revealed that efforts were under way to arrange another LNG cargo for delivery between May 10 and 12, according to the report.

Following the arrival of the cargo, the power minister said that electricity loadshedding had ended in the country.

Leghari expressed confidence that, unless unexpected technical issues occur in the transmission lines, consumers should not experience any more power outages.