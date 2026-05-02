Bail granted to SSP's son arrested after scuffle with police in Karachi's DHA

Police vehicles patrol on roads in Karachi. — APP/File

Judicial magistrate South grants bail to SSP's son Khubaib.

Viral video shows suspect misbehaving with policeman.

Defence lawyer calls case "false and fabricated" in court.



KARACHI: A judicial magistrate in Karachi on Saturday granted bail to suspect Khubaib in a case related to an alleged altercation with a police officer and interference in official duties against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

The suspect was arrested in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) following a heated argument with police officials a day earlier. A video of him arguing with the police went viral on social media after the incident.

The video shows the suspect misbehaving with police, claiming to be the son of a senior superintendent of police (SSP).

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspect on the complaint of a police officer at the Defence police station on Friday.

The suspect appeared before the court of the judicial magistrate (South), who took up his bail plea. The defence counsel argued before the court that the case registered against his client was "false and fabricated", and maintained that Khubaib did not resist police or obstruct any official duties during the incident.

His lawyer told the court that his client went to the police station along with his parents after the incident, where an officer allegedly admitted a mistake, and the matter was resolved through mutual understanding at the time.

The lawyer also raised questions over procedural delay, stating that the case was registered nine hours after the alleged incident, which he described as unusual.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judicial magistrate granted the suspect post-arrest bail.