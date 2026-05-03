PSL 11: Kusal Perera's run-out in final sparks social media debate

The collage of photos shows Hyderabad Kingsmen's Kusal Perera dives to save his wicket as ball lits up the stumps during their PSL 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on May 3, 2026. — Screengrab via X/PSL

Hyderabad Kingsmen batter Kusal Perera's run-out in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi sparked a social media debate, with fans divided over the decision amid an obstruction claim.

The dismissal came on the fifth delivery of the eighth over when Nahid Rana bowled a pacy delivery at hard length to top-order batter Saim Ayub, who was cramped for space and jammed it down on the track, and the two batters ran to steal a quick single.

Rana, on the other hand, also ran to collect the ball to deny Kingsmen the quick single and nearly collided with Perera as he intercepted the two batters.

Although Rana was focused entirely on the ball and never looked at the batter, Perera was forced to alter his running line, and a direct hit from Michael Bracewell caught him short despite a full-length dive.

The Sri Lankan batter immediately raised his hand to complain about an alleged obstruction by Rana, but after an extensive review, third umpire Alex Wharf upheld the run-out decision, prompting Perera to walk back furiously.

Later, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne was also seen in discussion with reserve umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Perera's dismissal has since become a point of debate on social media, with several fans terming the decision unjust.

A fan on X argued that the bowler obstructed the Kingsmen batter, saying "Kusal Perera should have been given not out".

Another fan urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the rule, deeming Rana's approach towards the ball as a "clear obstruction".

"Kusal Perera should not have been given out, regardless of it being non-intentional, there was clearly an obstruction in Kusal's route. This rule should be changed by ICC in the future, otherwise we will only remember this fault when it happens in a big game."

On the other hand, numerous fans supported the third umpire's decision, asserting Nahid should not be blamed.

"Kusal Perera that's out bro... Don't blame on Nahid," a cricket fan wrote on the microblogging website.

Another cricket enthusiast suggested that Perera had slowed down while running and also that Rana did not make any contact with him.



