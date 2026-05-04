Eugenie saves Beatrice from making ‘terrible' mistake amid health scare

Princess Beatrice has been under immense pressure since the past few months with her family life falling apart from both ends.

The 37-year-old had already been hit hard by her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, fall from grace when her marital woes became news fodder for publications. Meanwhile, her little sister Princess Eugenie was able to hold herself up much better than her.

According to sources, Beatrice has been having a hard time and all the scrutiny has been causing her stress. This is not a good for King Charles’s niece who had just “complicated” birth for her second daughter Athena, whom she welcomed in January 2025.

There have been rampant rumours about her marriage with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which has left her “worried”. And now that Eugenie has been showing signs of a third pregnancy, Beatrice believes that if she welcomed another baby, she could save her marriage.

“Beatrice is fast turning into the queen of denial and this plan is no exception,” the insider told Woman’s Day.

But, Eugenie thinks it’s a “mistake to bring another baby into that situation” before resolving her issues with Edo. She believes “blindsiding” will not work and instead “make an already tense situation worse”.

Edo and Beatrice are parents to daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, one. The princess is also stepmother to Edo’s 11-year-old son Wolfie.

Eugenie knows that her brother-in-law will not walk out on her pregnant sister but she insists that there is another way to resolve the issues. She also does not want her sister to make a reckless decision that she would regret.