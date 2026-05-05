Doctors remove iron rod lodged in patient's head

A representational image showing doctors performing a surgical procedure. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Neurosurgeons at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) have accomplished a remarkable medical feat, successfully extracting an iron rod that had penetrated the eye and brain of a young labourer from Pasrur.

The patient, Ali Hassan, was working at a steel mill when a horrific accident occurred, causing an iron rod to penetrate his left eye, pass through sensitive regions of the brain and exit through the back of his skull, The News reported. He was rushed from Gujranwala to PINS Lahore in critical condition.

Executive Director PINS, Prof Dr Asif Bashir, immediately constituted a surgical team comprising Prof Dr Hafiz Abdul Majid, Dr Khawar Zaman and Dr Wardah. Using advanced neurosurgical techniques, the team performed a complex, multi-hour surgery to safely extract the rod.

Following the procedure, the patient’s condition is reportedly improving steadily. Prof Dr Asif Bashir highlighted that the institute has become a role model for neurosurgery in the country.