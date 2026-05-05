Andrew, Fergie may reunite in Portugal after King Charles nod

King Charles III's wise move proves he will never ditch his late mother Queen Elizabeth's legacy as he makes secret efforts to keep the family united.

The 77-year-old's nod to his niece Princess Eugenie has raised hopes for Andrew and Fergi'es reunion as speculation about the former Duke and Duchess of York's future move has escalated, attracting massive media attention.

The much-needed relief for the York family comes at a time when Andrew and Ferguson's controversies have loomed large over their lives.

A royal expert claims Andrew will not really settle in Sandringham, and Sarah is obviously looking for an escape route after her latest hiding place was discovered.

"I have a suspicion both might end up in Portugal to be close to their grandchildren and lead a simpler, quieter life," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital.

However, attention has returned to the Yorks after King Charles' nod to his niece Eugenie as the Palace took the step to embrace the York family and celebrate their joyful moments publicly.

The new arival may releses stress from Beatrice and Eugenie's disgraced parents, who have been in forced exile since the King stripped them of their royal tiles and patronages.