PM directs nationwide disease screening to accelerate hepatitis control drive

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting with Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in Islamabad on May 5, 2026— PID

PM direct to fast-track national hepatitis control drive.

Ensure hepatitis and HIV screening in hospitals: PM.

Premier orders to enforce use of AD syringes all hospitals.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed comprehensive screening for major infectious diseases in all public hospitals and instructed authorities to fast-track a national hepatitis control drive, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the performance of the Ministry of National Health Services, the prime minister said provision of quality healthcare remained among the government’s top priorities.

He emphasised that every possible step would be taken to protect human life, stating that “no effort would be spared" in ensuring citizens’ well-being, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister directed that screening of all patients for hepatitis and HIV/Aids be ensured across government hospitals.

He also instructed the health ministry to establish, in coordination with provincial governments, an integrated system for timely reporting of hepatitis, Aids and other diseases, noting that early detection was essential for effective control.

He further called for expediting the implementation of the prime minister’s Hepatitis Control Programme in collaboration with provinces, covering screening, testing and treatment.

To curb the spread of viral infections, the prime minister directed strict enforcement of the use of auto-disable (AD) syringes nationwide and asked the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and other relevant bodies to ensure the complete elimination of syringe reuse.

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate Poliomyelitis, the prime minister reviewed progress on ongoing anti-polio, hepatitis and HIV control measures.

During the briefing, officials informed the meeting that 98 anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centres had been established in major hospitals for HIV/Aids treatment, with plans to increase the number to 164 within a year.

Screening facilities for HIV had also been introduced at all international airports for returning illegal immigrants.

The meeting was further apprised that a pilot of the national hepatitis C elimination programme would soon be launched in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Officials noted a gradual decline in poliovirus presence in recent environmental samples, while the latest anti-polio campaign achieved 98% coverage.

Federal ministers and senior officials, including those for economic affairs, finance and national health, attended the meeting.