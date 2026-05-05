Around 20,000 HIV patients untraceable after starting treatment, NA committee told

A Pakistani doctor examines the blood sample from a patient for a HIV test at a state-run hospital. — AFP/File

Around 369,000 people suffering from HIV in Pakistan: ministry.

Only 84,000 cases currently registered across country: ministry.

NA committee raises alarm over availability of banned syringes.



Around 20,000 HIV patients who began treatment at antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres have been reported "missing", a National Assembly panel was told on Tuesday, raising concerns about follow-up, counselling and patient retention.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination revealed the statistics during a NA Standing Committee meeting chaired by MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani.

The ministry said that an estimated 369,000 people were suffering from HIV in Pakistan, while only 84,000 cases were currently registered, highlighting a significant detection gap.

The ministry, however, said that a comprehensive master plan was being developed to address these gaps.

It further informed the committee that 14,000 new cases were reported in 2025 alone.

The NA committee termed the issue "urgent, sensitive", saying the matter required coordinated national action.

While screening capacity had expanded dramatically from 37,000 tests in 2020 to over 374,000 in 2025, members expressed concern that increased detection must not be mistaken for control.

The committee noted that Pakistan's HIV prevalence stood at 0.2% compared to the global average of 0.5%, yet localised outbreaks such as in Taunsa, Kot Momin and parts of South Punjab pointed to serious failures in infection prevention and control (IPC), unsafe medical practices and weak enforcement.

Highlighting key transmission factors, the ministry said the Walika outbreak in Karachi was linked to the use of 10cc syringes, which had not been previously banned.

However, all reusable syringes, including 10cc variants, would be phased out and brought under strict regulatory control, it added.

Members of the committee, however, raised alarm over the continued availability of banned syringes in the market despite regulatory prohibitions since 2021, weak monitoring of blood banks, lack of public awareness campaigns, persistent stigma discouraging testing and treatment and the growing number of "missing patients" who drop out after initial diagnosis.

The committee also took note of cross-border health risks, observing that individuals deported from other countries often remained unchecked, as host countries avoid reporting such cases to protect their image.

At this, the ministry informed that a mechanism was being developed to ensure screening through exit-entry data integration so that individuals were tested and monitored before re-entry.

It maintained that expanded screening reflected programme progress, but the committee stressed that "the real success lies in reducing new infections, not merely identifying them".

Members said that the lack of sustained awareness campaigns was creating misconceptions, undermining ongoing efforts to control the disease.

The minister informed the committee that, for the first time, the government had openly discussed the issue and held press briefings to counter misinformation and ensure transparency.

The committee called for the immediate rollout of auto-disable syringes, strengthened enforcement against unsafe medical practices, nationwide awareness campaigns to eliminate stigma, and detailed district-wise data on HIV cases.

Members urged prompt investigations in case of an outbreak and a clear, time-bound national action plan to contain the spread.