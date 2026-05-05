Pakistan's response to any future hostility will be 'more forceful', defence czar warns India

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a launch ceremony of a picture book titled “The Battle of Truth (Marka-e-Haq)” in Islamabad on May 5, 2026. — Geo News/screengrab

“We are ready for any kind of Indian proxy war": Khawaja Asif.

Says no country safe from India’s “Hindutva mindset” in region.

Minister says Pakistan also achieved significant diplomatic gains.



ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday lauded the Pakistan armed forces’ prompt and decisive response to Indian aggression during “Marka-e-Haq” and warned that their response to any future hostility would be even “more forceful”.

Addressing the launch ceremony of a picture book titled “The Battle of Truth (Marka-e-Haq)” published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the defence minister said that the entire nation stands united against any form of enemy aggression.

He said that Pakistan had emerged as a more stable and powerful country and had become a symbol of stability and a guarantor in the region.

“We are ready for any kind of Indian proxy war,” he added.

Pakistan and India went to war in May last year after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in the IIOJK.

New Delhi claimed that the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam were Pakistanis — a charge that Islamabad has denied and has also asked India to partake in a neutral investigation.

India followed the baseless accusations with unlawful missile strikes inside Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan responded by downing seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, dozens of drones, and destroying an S-400 defence system.

In addition to downing multiple Indian fighter jets, security forces launched a retaliatory strike, targeting over 20 Indian military sites across multiple regions.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Addressing the ceremony today, the minister said that the armed forces foiled India’s nefarious designs during Marka-e-Haq and successfully neutralised its S-400 air defence system.

He said no country is safe from India’s “Hindutva mindset” in the region, adding that it had repeatedly imposed wars on Pakistan to divert attention from its internal issues.

Referring to 2019, he said India resorted to so-called surgical strikes in the wake of the Pulwama incident, but ended up losing an aircraft and capturing a pilot.

A similar conspiracy was also hatched following a false-flag operation in Pahalgam, he added.

The defence minister said India’s hegemonic mindset poses a serious challenge to peace and development in South Asia.

“Pakistan has always responded responsibly to tensions while reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Asif said Pakistan has consistently played a constructive role in promoting global peace and remains one of the leading contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions, reflecting its peace-loving approach.

“The people of Pakistan, regardless of political or regional differences, have repeatedly demonstrated solidarity during times of crisis, forming a ‘steel-like wall’ against external threats,” he added.

Asif said Pakistan has not only demonstrated strength on the defence front but has also achieved significant diplomatic gains, earning recognition at the international level.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces and people will remain united and prepared to respond effectively to future challenges.

The minister said the book is not merely a collection of images and writings but a “living narrative” of the nation’s determination, historic sacrifices, and unity in the face of challenges.

He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information and ISPR for documenting Pakistan’s perspective and highlighting its commitment to peace and stability.