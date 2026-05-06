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Blake Lively legal chapter with Justin Baldoni ends without money or apology

The legal drama surrounding the 2024 film ‘It Ends With Us’ began in late 2024

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Blake Lively legal chapter with Justin Baldoni ends without money or apology
Blake Lively legal chapter with Justin Baldoni ends without money or apology

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have finally settled their legal dispute but the outcome is not what many people expected.

According to recent reports, the case ended without any money being exchanged between the two.

After months of legal back and forth and a lot of public attention, the matter was close to going to court, but it was settled before that could happen.

However, the issue started during their work on It Ends With Us and been building for quite some time.

Sources say that there was a lot happening behind the scenes before things were resolved.

Lively even brought in a new legal team near the end, which made it seem like the case would move forward in court.

Moreover, things changed and both sides chose to settle.

As the case moved ahead, some important claims were already dismissed, which made the situation less intense than before.

In the final agreement, there was no apology and no one accepted any blame.

Even though the case is now over, people are still talking about it, mainly because it ended in such a quiet and unexpected way after so much attention.

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