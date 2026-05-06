Pakistan fast-tracks tax proposals ahead of IMF budget talks

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, US, April 20, 2018. — Reuters

Finance ministry engages insurance sector on taxation, regulatory issues.

Mutual funds industry highlights savings mobilisation needs.

Govt consultations continue with corporations ahead FY27 budget.

ISLAMABAD: With discussions likely to start with the International Monetary Fund from May 12, 2026, to finalise the overall framework of the 2026-27 budget, Pakistan’s budget planners have stepped up consultations with stakeholders to finalise taxation proposals for the next fiscal year.

The IMF’s Executive Board is scheduled to meet on May 8 in Washington, DC, to consider Pakistan’s request for the completion of the third review and release of the fourth tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as well as the first review and release of the second tranche under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), totaling $1.2 billion.

Subsequently, the IMF delegation may physically visit or hold virtual talks from Turkiye from May 12, 2026, to finalise the upcoming budget.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting at the Finance Division on Tuesday with a delegation of the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) to discuss matters relating to the insurance sector in the context of the Federal Budget 2026-27. The delegation was led by IAP chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain.

The delegation presented a set of proposals focusing primarily on taxation and regulatory considerations with respect to the insurance sector. Participants discussed various aspects of the existing taxation framework, including the interaction between federal and provincial levies and their implications for the sector.

The need for consistency, coherence and predictability in the overall tax structure was highlighted in the context of facilitating sectoral development. Discussions also covered the need to ensure clarity in the application of sector-specific laws governing insurance, particularly in relation to the broader taxation framework. The delegation underscored the importance of ensuring that existing legal and regulatory principles remain appropriately aligned with evolving policy and accounting standards.

The finance minister acknowledged the proposals and noted that these would be carefully reviewed in the context of the upcoming budget.

The finance minister also held a meeting with a delegation of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), led by its chairman Shahzad Dada, to discuss matters relating to the mutual fund industry and its role in the context of the Federal Budget 2026-27.

The discussion focused on the broader savings landscape and the need to further enhance the efficiency and depth of financial instruments available to investors. Participants highlighted the need to reinforce institutional mechanisms that facilitate savings mobilisation while ensuring that policy measures remain aligned with long-term financial sector objectives.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani, meanwhile, chaired a consultative meeting with a delegation from Nestlé Pakistan, led by its chief executive officer, at the Ministry of Finance. Senior officials of the ministry, including representatives from the Tax Policy Office, also attended the meeting.

The meeting was part of the government’s ongoing stakeholder engagement process in the lead-up to the Federal Budget FY 2026-27. Discussions focused on the broader taxation framework, regulatory environment and measures aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and ease of doing business in the consumer goods sector. The potential impact of policy reforms on market functioning, documentation and consumer welfare also came under consideration.

A high-level delegation from Philip Morris International (PMI) called on Minister of State Kayani to discuss the evolving economic landscape and the company’s role in the national industrial sector. The delegation, led by PMI President of CIS & Central Asia Marco Mariotti, provided a comprehensive briefing on the organisation’s substantial economic footprint and its contributions to Pakistan’s export and tax base.