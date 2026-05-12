Kuwait to explore building petroleum strategic storage in Pakistan

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik (right) speaks to Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, Islamabad, May 12, 2026. — APP

Ambassador Almutairi hails Pakistan's efforts for Mideast peace.

Islamabad has proven itself through responsible stance: envoy.

Petroleum minister says Islamabad committed to peace, stability.



Pakistan and Kuwait on Tuesday agreed to explore new opportunities around building strategic storage in Pakistan's petroleum and energy sectors, and enhance cooperation in refining for the mutual benefits of both nations.

The development emerged during a meeting between Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, where they discussed regional developments and energy cooperation, read a statement issued by the Petroleum Division.

During the meeting, Malik and Ambassador Almutairi agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand collaboration in areas of common interest.

The petroleum minister expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti government for its timely facilitation and support in ensuring the safe dispatch of the vessel Khairpur, which reached Pakistan carrying diesel supplies during a challenging period.

He highlighted that the vessel transported approximately 45,000 tonnes of diesel and 10,000 tonnes of jet fuel from Kuwait to Pakistan under special approvals, following disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Malik added that, with the concerted efforts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Khairpur vessel safely completed its journey and reached Pakistan, ensuring continuity in fuel supply and supporting national energy needs.

The minister emphasised that Islamabad remained committed to peace and stability, saying that the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East were "being felt not only across the region but also beyond".

The Kuwaiti ambassador hailed Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region, saying that Kuwait encouraged "its brothers in Pakistan to continue their constructive role for peace" in the region.

He added that Pakistan has proven itself through its responsible stance, emphasising that Pakistan was being viewed with a renewed and elevated status in the international community.

The move about strategic reserves in Pakistan comes around a month after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed a strategic petroleum reserve and a faster switch to renewable energy in the country.

Speaking to Reuters on April 14, the finance minister said that the spikes in the prices of oil and gas — following supply disruption from the Middle East war — meant the country should focus on establishing strategic reserves of fuels and LPG.

"When you go through a supply shock like this... it sends a very clear view that we need to accelerate these journeys," he added.