Pakistan weighs fertiliser imports from Central Asia amid fears of supply disruptions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding food security and availability of fertilisers, Islamabad, May 12, 2026. — PID

Federal govt seeks alternative fertiliser imports.

PM orders action against fertiliser hoarding.

Gas supplies continue for fertiliser factories.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure timely provision of fertiliser to farmers at all costs and ordered continuous monitoring of fertiliser supplies to safeguard the country's food security.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting on food security and fertiliser reserves, a statement issued by the PM's Office read.

The development came as farmers around the world are facing the second surge in fertiliser prices in four years due to the Iran war. But with grain prices too low to cushion the blow from the deeper supply crunch this time around, many are rethinking planting plans, putting global food production at risk, according to Reuters.

The Middle East is a leading fertiliser production hub, and much of the global fertiliser trade typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen traffic brought to a standstill by the conflict.

Supplies of urea — a nitrogen-based fertiliser — from the world's largest production facility in Qatar have been halted, and flows of sulphur and ammonia, common inputs for a range of fertilisers, have also been curbed.

The PMO statement quoted the premier as saying that the agricultural sector's requirements were the government's top priority to ensure food security in the country.

He directed the relevant ministries and institutions to formulate plans for alternative fertiliser supplies from Central Asian states in view of possible disruptions in supply chains from Gulf countries.

The prime minister also instructed the authorities to ensure sufficient fertiliser stocks for both Kharif and Rabi crop seasons and emphasised accelerating work on projects aimed at increasing local fertiliser production through the installation of new plants.

During the meeting, he directed taking strict action against artificial shortages and hoarding of fertiliser to protect farmers from exploitation and maintain stable supplies in the market.

The meeting was informed that the uninterrupted supply of natural gas to fertiliser factories was continuing in line with national requirements to sustain local production.

The participants were further briefed that adequate fertiliser stocks were available for Kharif crops.

Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema and Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Gas diverted to fertiliser sector

Pakistan has redirected gas supplies away from homes and businesses to fertiliser factories to prevent a food production crisis, the minister for petroleum told lawmakers a day ago, as the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt the country's fuel imports.

The minister told the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum that gas had been diverted to urea plants because Pakistan could not import enough DAP fertiliser due to war-related shipping disruptions, The News reported.

Without urea, crops could fail. The government is also managing tight stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, liquefied natural gas and LPG from multiple countries.

The committee, chaired by Senator Umer Farooq, met at the Parliament House to review the country's fuel supply situation, gas access in producing areas, LPG prices, coal mining charges and the suspension of CNG in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.