 
Geo News

Qatari LNG tanker successfully crosses Hormuz to Pakistan, shows data

Vessel, Mihzem, with capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, headed toward Port Qasim in Karachi
By
Reuters
|

Published May 12, 2026

This representational file photo shows a fisherman standing in his boat as a liquid natural gas tanker (LNG) passes the coast near Havana. — Reuters
This representational file photo shows a fisherman standing in his boat as a liquid natural gas tanker (LNG) passes the coast near Havana. — Reuters
  • Vessel Mihzem has capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.
  • Ship departed Ras Laffan on Monday and crossed strait today.
  • Two more Qatari LNG tankers expected to reach Pakistan soon.

LONDON: A second Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker successfully went through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, days after the first such cargo crossed under an arrangement involving Iran and Pakistan, highlighting how cargoes are crossing the waterway on a case-by-case basis amid ongoing conflict risks.

The vessel, Mihzem, with capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, departed Ras Laffan on Monday and crossed the strait on Tuesday, headed toward Port Qasim in Karachi where it is expected to arrive later in the day, according to LSEG shipping data.

This is the second successful passage through Hormuz for a Qatari LNG tanker since the start of the Iran war.

On Saturday, LNG tanker Al Kharaitiyat started crossing Hormuz via the Iranian-approved northern route and on Sunday it managed to cross the strait. It is currently anchored near Port Qasim, according to LSEG data.

The LNG is being sold by Qatar to Pakistan - a mediator in the US-Israeli war with Iran - under a government-to-government deal, according to two people familiar with the matter on May 9.

They said Iran had approved the shipment to help build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan.

Two more tankers laden with Qatari LNG are expected to head to Pakistan in the coming days, the sources said.

Pakistan has been in discussions with Iran to allow a limited number of LNG tankers to pass through the strait, as Islamabad urgently needs to address its gas shortage, a source briefed on the agreement told Reuters on May 9.

Iran agreed to assist, and the two sides are coordinating the first vessel's safe passage carrying gas supplied under Pakistan's agreement with Qatar, its main LNG supplier, the source added.

IMF points to weak suspicious transaction reporting in real estate sector
IMF points to weak suspicious transaction reporting in real estate sector
Crude oil barrels ahead as Tehran's counteroffer signals tough path to ending tensions
Crude oil barrels ahead as Tehran's counteroffer signals tough path to ending tensions
World's 'largest energy shock' may affect markets into 2027: Saudi Aramco CEO
World's 'largest energy shock' may affect markets into 2027: Saudi Aramco CEO
Qatari LNG tanker heads via Strait of Hormuz to Pakistan, shows data
Qatari LNG tanker heads via Strait of Hormuz to Pakistan, shows data
Pakistan slashes Gwadar Port fees in bid to expand regional trade
Pakistan slashes Gwadar Port fees in bid to expand regional trade
Workers' remittances rise 11% to $3.5bn in April: SBP
Workers' remittances rise 11% to $3.5bn in April: SBP
Pakistan, Barrick reaffirm commitment to advancing Reko Diq project
Pakistan, Barrick reaffirm commitment to advancing Reko Diq project
Oil gains almost 3% amid fears of prolonged disruption in Gulf shipping route
Oil gains almost 3% amid fears of prolonged disruption in Gulf shipping route