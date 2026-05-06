Pakistan 'seeks bids' for two LNG cargoes amid supply concerns

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. — Reuters

PLL invites bids from global LNG suppliers.

First cargo delivery scheduled May 12-14.

Second shipment planned for May 24-26.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued spot tenders to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) for May, seeking to secure supplies amid growing uncertainty over regional energy shipments, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to Petroleum Division sources, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids from international companies for two LNG cargoes. Interested firms have been asked to submit their bids by May 7, with the opening scheduled on the same day.

The first LNG cargo is expected to be delivered between May 12 and 14, while the second shipment is scheduled for delivery between May 24 and 26.

The move comes as Pakistan seeks to ensure continuity of gas supply amid concerns over disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, The News reported.

Officials said the government is actively pursuing alternative arrangements after QatarEnergy showed reluctance over allowing scheduled cargoes to pass through the strategic waterway amid security risks.

Earlier, PLL had awarded an LNG cargo to TotalEnergies at $18.4 per MMBtu, which was delivered at the end of April and is currently being processed at the Pakistan GasPort Limited terminal at Port Qasim.

Authorities say Pakistan requires at least two LNG cargoes for May to meet its energy demand, while diplomatic efforts continue to ensure safe transit of shipments through the region.