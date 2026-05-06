Motorbikes, buses, rickshaws to use designated lanes on Karachi's Sharea Faisal or face fines

A large number of vehicles are stuck in traffic at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi on January 8, 2026. — PPI

KARACHI: Motorbikes, buses and rickshaws will be required to use separate designated lanes on Sharea Faisal, with violators set to face fines under a new traffic management plan announced by the Karachi Traffic Police.

The initiative, unveiled by DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah, aims to introduce structured lane discipline on one of the city’s busiest arteries using an existing network of surveillance cameras.

Shah told Geo News that the system will initially be implemented on Sharea Faisal, where enforcement infrastructure is already in place.

A one-month awareness campaign will be carried out before formal enforcement begins on June 1, he said, explaining that it would allow commuters to familiarise themselves with the new lane rules.

Under the plan, motorbikes, buses, rickshaws and other light transport vehicles, including Mazdas, will be required to use the two leftmost lanes.

The remaining lanes — varying between two and three depending on the stretch — will be reserved for faster-moving traffic, including cars and double-cabin vehicles.

The top traffic cop said the enforcement will be backed by the existing camera system, which will issue e-tickets directly to violators.

He added that fines have been fixed according to vehicle category, with motorbikes and rickshaws fined Rs2,500 and buses Rs7,500 for violations.

Shah said the initiative is designed to improve traffic flow and introduce lane discipline in Karachi for the first time in a structured manner.