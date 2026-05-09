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Tess Daly, Vernon Kay's changing relationship raises questions after split

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have ended their 23 years of marriage
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Tess Daly, Vernon Kay&apos;s changing relationship raises questions after split
Tess Daly, Vernon Kay’s changing relationship raises questions after split

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay shocked fans after announcing they ended their marriage after 23 years together.

But after the news came out, many people started noticing that there had been quiet signs for a while.

The couple shared a joint statement saying the decision was made with care and respect for each other.

They, however, also said they will continue to support their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, together as parents.

Over the past few months, fans noticed small changes in their family life.

Their eldest daughter Phoebe recently spent time separately with both parents after returning from New York.

She was seen having rooftop drinks with Vernon in London, while Tess later shared photos from a quiet day out with her daughter in the park.

People also pointed out changes on social media, Tess and Vernon stopped posting happy couple photos together like before.

Even during a recent holiday, both shared separate pictures and avoided showing each other clearly online.

At the same time, their lives also seemed to be moving in different directions.

Tess earlier reportedly wanted to travel more and enjoy new experiences after leaving Strictly Come Dancing, while Vernon continued focusing on his radio work.

Now, fans feel the signs of their split had quietly been building for months behind the scenes.

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