At least 10 dead after road accident on Dalbandin highway in Chagai

A representational image of a Rescue 1122 ambulance on the road. — Facebook@Merc1122/File

Crash occurred on RCD Highway (N-40) near Quetta-Taftan route.

Smaller vehicle reportedly overloaded at time of collision.

Injured shifted to Prince Fahad Hospital, Dalbandin.

In yet another roadside tragedy, at least 10 people were killed, and five others sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a gas bowser near Dalbandin in Balochistan’s Chagai district late on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place on the Dalbandin road when the two vehicles crashed into each other, according to DSP Chagai Abid Sherzai, while earlier reports had identified the larger vehicle as a trailer truck en route from Quetta to Taftan.

The passenger vehicle, reportedly a car, was carrying around 15 people and was overloaded. The impact of the collision was so severe that several passengers died on the spot, while others suffered serious injuries.

Rescue workers and local administration officials rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbandin.

DSP Sherzai said five injured passengers were being provided treatment, while hospital officials described some of them as being in critical condition.

Police detained the driver of the larger vehicle and started an investigation into the crash.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the deaths of 10 people in the accident.

The Quetta-Taftan highway has long witnessed deadly accidents, with speeding, dangerous driving, and poor road conditions frequently blamed for the crashes.

In January 2026, a road accident took place in Chagai district near Yakmach, along the same stretch where the later crash also occurred.

Seven people were killed, and three others were injured in the collision between two double-cabin vehicles. It was also a high-impact collision, and both vehicles were badly damaged.

Police said the deceased included four women and two children. The incident happened on a remote and difficult section of the RCD Highway, a route that connects Pakistan with Iran and has seen repeated serious accidents over time.