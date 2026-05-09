First Test: Abbas strikes thrice, Rahim stands firm for Bangladesh at lunch

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (left) appeals during first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on May 9, 2026. X@@TheRealPCB

Mohammad Abbas picked up all three wickets to fall in the morning session, but Mushfiqur Rahim's resilience ensured Bangladesh reached 380-7 at lunch on Day 2 in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Resuming at 301-4, Bangladesh lost Litton Das for 33 as Abbas struck early to reduce the hosts to 338-5. The experienced pacer then struck again to remove Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 10, further slowing the scoring.

Abbas completed his three-wicket haul just before the lunch interval, dismissing Taijul Islam for 17.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Rahim anchored the innings with a composed and controlled knock, keeping Bangladesh steady under pressure. At lunch, he was unbeaten on 71 alongside Ebadot Hossain, who had yet to score.

Bangladesh had dominated the opening day after being asked to bat first, finishing at 301-4 in 85 overs.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a commanding 101 off 130 balls, while Mominul Haque added a fluent 91 off 200 deliveries. The pair stitched together a crucial 170-run partnership after early wickets from Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali reduced Bangladesh to 31-2.

Pakistan’s bowlers shared the wickets, but struggled with consistency and discipline, conceding 31 extras across the innings.