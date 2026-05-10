Azan Awais becomes 14th Pakistan batter to score century on Test debut

Published May 10, 2026
Pakistan opener Azan Awais announced himself on the Test stage with a century on debut on Sunday in the opening match of the away series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Resuming the third day on 85 not out, the left-hander brought up the landmark in the 51st over of Pakistan’s innings by taking a single off Nahid Rana.
As a result, the 21-year-old became only the 14th Pakistani batter to score a century on Test debut, joining the likes of Javed Miandad, Younis Khan and Fawad Alam.
Khalid Ibadulla was the first to achieve the elusive list in the longest format, while Yasir Hameed holds the distinction of smashing a century in each innings of his debut Test.
Notably, Azan is only the third Pakistani batter to score a century on Test debut in away conditions, joining Umar Akmal and Alam, who brought up their respective first tons in Dunedin and Colombo in 2009.
List of Pakistan batters to score century on Test debut:
The left-handed batter, however, fell victim to experienced Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed 22 deliveries after notching up the triple figures and walked back after scoring 103 off 165 deliveries, studded with 14 fours.