Bangladesh strike back as Pakistan falter on Day 3 of Dhaka Test

Bangladeshi players celeberate after taking a wicket during first Test against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 10, 2026. — BCB

Bangladesh mounted a strong comeback, taking four more wickets in the morning session as Pakistan collapsed from 210-1 to 230-5 on Day 3 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 179-1 with two debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal at the crease, the Green Shirts suffered the second blow when the former was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed.

Awais, however, completed his century and etched his name in the history of Test cricket by smashing a ton on his debut.

Captain Shan Mosood (9), Saud Shakeel (0) and Fazal (60) also perished in quick succession, leaving the visitors 230-5.

Agha Salman and Muhammad Rizwan then added 21 runs for the sixth wicket as Pakistan managed to score 251-5 at lunch, still trailing by 162 runs.

Agha was unbeaten on 12 while Rizwan was not out on 8.

Pakistan, ended the second day's play, comfortably by scoring 179-1 in 46 overs, with Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal unbeaten on 85 and 37 runs respectively.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais began their innings positively, finding the boundary early and building a composed foundation to ease pressure after Bangladesh’s imposing total score.

Earlier, Mohammad Abbas produced a five-wicket haul to bowl out the hosts for 413 in the 118th over early in the second session as Pakistan continued to chip away with disciplined seam bowling.

Litton Das was the first wicket on day two, dismissed by Abbas for 33 off 67 balls, hitting five boundaries. Mushfiqur Rahim held firm and brought up his 29th Test half-century, setting the tone for early breakthroughs on the second morning session.

Bangladesh lost wickets as Abbas removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 10 off 12 balls with one four and a six, then Taijul Islam for 17 off 23 balls with two fours, leaving 378-7 in 106.5 overs.

After lunch, Shaheen Afridi hit the stumps to end Mushfiqur Rahim’s 71 off 179 balls with eight boundaries, halting his resistance after a composed and patient knock.

Abbas completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ebadot Hossain for a duck, reducing Bangladesh to 384-9 in 110.5 overs.

Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana added useful runs, with Taskin striking a six off Abbas to take Bangladesh past 400 in the 115th over, putting pressure on the lower order.

Shaheen Afridi eventually wrapped up the innings by removing Taskin Ahmed for 28 off 19 balls with three fours and a six, ending a 29-run stand.

Mohammad Abbas finished with 5/92 in 34 overs, while Shaheen took three wickets. Hasan Ali and Noman Ali claimed one each.

On day one, Bangladesh dominated through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque, frustrating Pakistan’s attack across three sessions. Shaheen Afridi removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight off 19 balls with two boundaries.

Hasan Ali then dismissed Shadman Islam for 13 off 30 balls, leaving Bangladesh at 31-2 in 10.1 overs before Mominul and Najmul Hossain rebuilt the innings strongly with a composed partnership.

Shanto reached his sixth Test fifty while Mominul brought up his 26th, with the stand crossing 100 runs and pushing Bangladesh beyond 200. He scored his ninth Test century before Abbas dismissed him for 101 off 130 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

By tea, Bangladesh were 201-3 from 52.2 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Mominul, adding a partnership that took Bangladesh past 250.

Noman Ali removed Mominul for 91 off 200 balls with 10 boundaries. Rahim remained unbeaten with Litton Das as Bangladesh crossed 300 in the 84th over, ending day one and providing a solid platform for the remainder of the match situation going forward in the Test context.