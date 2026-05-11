Australia include uncapped trio on white-ball tours of Pakistan, Bangladesh

Australia's Matt Short celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith, Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain, September 19, 2024. — Reutetrs

MELBOURNE: Australia will use the upcoming white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh to test their depth after naming squads featuring three potential debutants, selectors said on Monday.

ODI captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will miss the tours to rest after playing in the IPL.

Mitchell Marsh will captain all squads, with Australia to play three ODIs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 before travelling to Bangladesh for three ODIs in Dhaka in the run-up to the T20 series.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, who were both part of the Australia squad that failed to make it out of the group stage at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, have been dropped.

All-rounder Liam Scott has been included in the ODI squads for Pakistan and Bangladesh, with Victoria batter Ollie Peake joining him in the Pakistan squad.

T20 specialist Joel Davies has been included in the squad for three T20Is in Chattogram, Bangladesh, starting on June 17.

"It's always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team," selector George Bailey said in a statement.

"The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours."

Fast bowlers Billy Stanlake and Riley Meredith return for the Pakistan ODIs, while spinner Tanveer Sangha was named in both 50-over squads.

Meredith will also remain with the group for the T20 leg in Bangladesh.

Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett will join the squad for the Bangladesh ODIs after their Indian Premier League commitments, replacing Peake, Stanlake, Meredith and Matt Short.

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson returns for the T20 component along with Aaron Hardie.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs (May 30 to June 4): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs (June 9-14): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20s (June 17-21): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa