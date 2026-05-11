First Test: Bangladesh extend lead after early wickets despite Pakistan fightback

Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (left) and teammate Shadman Islam walk back to the pavilion at the end of the third day's play of the first Test match against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 10, 2026. - AFP

Bangladesh reach 93-2 at lunch in 31 overs.

Mominul, Shanto rebuilt innings with half-century partnership.

Pakistan conceded narrow 27-run first-innings deficit.

MIRPUR: Bangladesh strengthened their position on day four of the first Test against Pakistan despite losing two early wickets, extending their lead to 120 runs by lunch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Resuming the day at 7-0 from 1.5 overs, Bangladesh reached 93-2 at lunch in 31 overs, extending their lead to 120 despite losing both openers early in the session.

Mominul Haque is batting comfortably on 37 off 82 deliveries, including three boundaries, while Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 34 off 57 balls with four fours, as the pair have also brought up a valuable 50-run partnership.

Mohammad Abbas provided the breakthrough, trapping Mahmudul Hasan Joy lbw for five off 26 deliveries. Hasan Ali then joined the attack, removing Shadman Islam, who made 10 off 22 balls, including two boundaries.

After the early setbacks, Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings with a composed partnership, guiding Bangladesh past the 50-run mark and ensuring they maintained control of the session.

After being asked to bat first, the home side were bowled out for 413 in 117.1 overs in the first innings, courtesy of exceptional batting performances from Mominul Haque, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.

Recovering from 31-2, Haque and Shanto batted sensibly and stitched together a 170-run partnership, with both batters bringing up half-centuries, while the skipper went on to score a century.

Haque was dismissed for 91 off 200 deliveries, featuring 10 fours, by Noman Ali, while Najmul Hossain top-scored with 101 off 130 balls, striking 12 fours and two sixes before falling to Mohammad Abbas.

Mushfiqur made a vital contribution of 71 off 179 deliveries, laced with eight fours, before being dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, while useful lower-order contributions came from Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed.

Das played a handy knock of 33 off 67 deliveries, including five fours, while Taskin scored a quickfire 28 off 19 balls, smashing three fours and a six.

Mohammad Abbas led the bowling attack for the visitors with figures of 5/92 in 34 overs. Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets, while Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in 100.3 overs, giving Bangladesh a slender 27-run lead despite a century and three half-centuries across debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, as well as senior batter Salman Ali Agha and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais began positively, finding boundaries early and building a composed foundation to ease the pressure after Bangladesh’s imposing first-innings total.

The pair continued to put Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure, with runs flowing freely during the final session of play. Azan Awais raised his bat for his maiden Test fifty as the duo also brought up a 100-run opening partnership.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided the breakthrough by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq, who fell for 45 off 72 deliveries, striking six fours, leaving Pakistan at 106-1 in 22 overs.

Azan Awais top-scored with 103 off 105 deliveries, including 14 fours, before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, while Abdullah Fazal contributed 60 off 120 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Salman Ali Agha and Rizwan also batted sensibly, with Agha scoring 58 off 94 deliveries, including six fours and a six, while the wicketkeeper-batter made 59 off 79 balls, striking eight fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for the hosts with figures of 5/102 in 38 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets apiece, while Nahid Rana chipped in with one wicket.