Australian tennis 'true legend' Anderson dies aged 91

Australian tennis great Mal Anderson can be seen in this undated image. — Facebook/Tennis Australia

SYDNEY: Mal Anderson, the first unseeded player to win the US Open men's singles title, has died aged 91, Tennis Australia said on Monday.

Anderson's career started on a dirt court on a farm and he went on to become an Australian tennis great, winning the US crown in 1957 and three major doubles titles.

Although unseeded at what was then the United States Championships, Anderson beat three seeds and dropped only two sets on his way to the title.

He also won the Davis Cup twice.

After retirement Anderson mentored young Australian players including Pat Rafter, who went on to become world number one.

"I was really sad to hear of Mal's passing. He was one of those people who helped shape my tennis from very early on," said Rafter, who twice won the US Open.

Australian tennis great Mal Anderson can be seen during his playing career in this undated image. — X/@TheFirstServeAU

"He was a true legend of the game, but more importantly he was a terrific bloke — humble, generous with his time and always happy to help younger players along.

"Tennis in Australia has lost one of its greats, and a lot of us have lost a mate and mentor. I feel very lucky to have known him."