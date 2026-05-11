Pakistani cybercrime agency summons three Norwegian nationals in defamation inquiry

Pakistan’s Ambassador at Large on Economic Diplomacy Umar Farooq Zahoor, Verdens Gang (VG), Carl Graff Hartmann and Rolf J Wideroe. — Reporter

LAHORE/LONDON: Pakistan’s National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned three Norwegian nationals to appear before an investigating committee in Lahore in connection with a defamation-related inquiry, according to official notices.

The notices, issued under inquiry number ENQ-CCRC-Lahore-1878/26, direct three individuals — right-wing Norway tabloid Verdens Gang (VG) reporter Rolf J Wideroe, prosecutor Carl Graff Hartmann and VG’s editor — to appear in person before investigators on May 13 at 12pm at the Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Gulberg II, Lahore, to record their statements and present their version of events.

The notification states: “You are directed to appear in person before the undersigned to record your version.” It further warns that in case of non-appearance, “it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence”.

The notices were issued and signed by Sub-Inspector Nabil Hussain of the Cybercrime Reporting Centre Lahore.

The NCCIA has taken action after businessman and Pakistan’s Ambassador at Large on Economic Diplomacy, Umar Farooq Zahoor, filed a criminal complaint in a Lahore court after the Norwegian tabloid VG ran a defamatory campaign against him in association with Indian media about his recent meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad related to the Iran-US peace dialogue facilitated by Pakistan.

The complaint, filed under Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code, had named right-wing Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang (VG), its reporter Rolf J. Wideroe, and prosecutor Carl Graff Hartmann for repeatedly attacking the Dubai-based Pakistani-origin businessman.

Zahoor’s lawyers have alleged that the publication falsely described him as “wanted by Norwegian police” in the article that was published following Zahoor’s high-profile diplomatic engagement in Islamabad, which showed him meeting with the American delegation: Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.