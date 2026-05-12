First Test: Bangladesh set 268-run target for Pakistan

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto plays shot against Pakistan in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on May 12, 2026. — AFP

Bangladesh set a 268-run target for Pakistan, declaring their second innings at 240-9, in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 152-3, the hosts could add 88 runs and lost six wickets before declaring the innings.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 87 while Mominul Haque made 56. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up three wickets each.

Facing the daunting task of either chasing or defending, Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq early and reached 6-1 at lunch.

Earlier on Day 4, Bangladesh tightened their grip, extending their overall lead to 179 runs before bad light halted play during the final session.

Play had earlier resumed for the final session after lunch, following a washout of the entire second session due to persistent rain.

Resuming their innings at 93-2 in 31 overs, Bangladesh finished the day on 152-3 in 50.3 overs, stretching their overall lead to 179 runs before fading light halted proceedings.

Pakistan made early inroads through their pace attack. Mohammad Abbas struck first, trapping Mahmudul Hasan Joy lbw for five off 26 deliveries. Hasan Ali then followed up by dismissing Shadman Islam for 10 off 22 balls, an innings featuring two boundaries.

After the early setbacks, Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings with a composed and disciplined partnership, guiding Bangladesh past the 50-run mark and reasserting control. The pair went on to bring up a century stand, placing Bangladesh firmly in command.

Shanto and Mominul both batted fluently as they reached their respective half-centuries, helping Bangladesh cross 100 runs with growing authority.

However, their 105-run partnership was eventually broken when Shaheen Afridi struck, removing Mominul Haque for 56 off 120 deliveries, an innings featuring four boundaries. The dismissal left Bangladesh at 128-3 in 42.5 overs.

Despite the breakthrough, Bangladesh remained in a strong position, ending the day with a healthy advantage heading into the final stages of the Test. Skipper Shanto was unbeaten on 58 off 106 deliveries, having struck six fours, while Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 16 off 31 balls, including three boundaries.

After being asked to bat first, the home side were bowled out for 413 in 117.1 overs in the first innings, courtesy of exceptional batting performances from Mominul Haque, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.

Recovering from 31-2, Haque and Shanto batted sensibly and stitched together a 170-run partnership, with both batters bringing up half-centuries, while the skipper went on to score a century.

Haque was dismissed for 91 off 200 deliveries, featuring 10 fours, by Noman Ali, while Najmul Hossain top-scored with 101 off 130 balls, striking 12 fours and two sixes before falling to Mohammad Abbas.

Mushfiqur made a vital contribution of 71 off 179 deliveries, laced with eight fours, before being dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, while useful lower-order contributions came from Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed.

Das played a handy knock of 33 off 67 deliveries, including five fours, while Taskin scored a quickfire 28 off 19 balls, smashing three fours and a six.

Mohammad Abbas led the bowling attack for the visitors with figures of 5/92 in 34 overs. Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets, while Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in 100.3 overs, giving Bangladesh a slender 27-run lead despite a century and three half-centuries across debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, as well as senior batter Salman Ali Agha and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais began positively, finding boundaries early and building a composed foundation to ease the pressure after Bangladesh’s imposing first-innings total.

The pair continued to put Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure, with runs flowing freely during the final session of play. Azan Awais raised his bat for his maiden Test fifty as the duo also brought up a 100-run opening partnership.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided the breakthrough by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq, who fell for 45 off 72 deliveries, striking six fours, leaving Pakistan at 106-1 in 22 overs.

Azan Awais top-scored with 103 off 105 deliveries, including 14 fours, before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, while Abdullah Fazal contributed 60 off 120 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Salman Ali Agha and Rizwan also batted sensibly, with Agha scoring 58 off 94 deliveries, including six fours and a six, while the wicketkeeper-batter made 59 off 79 balls, striking eight fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for the hosts with figures of 5/102 in 38 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets apiece, while Nahid Rana chipped in with one wicket.