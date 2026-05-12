 
Geo News

Noman Ali becomes oldest player to complete 100 Test wickets

Left-arm spinner also equals Fazal Mahmood's record of reaching milestone in same number of matches
By
Sports Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

Pakistans Noman Ali celeberate after taking a wicket during first Test against South Afica at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan's Noman Ali celeberate after taking a wicket during first Test against South Afica at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali completed 100 Test wickets, becoming the oldest player in history to reach the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

He claimed the milestone by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, joining an elite group of Pakistan bowlers and becoming the ninth spinner and 20th overall to achieve the feat.

The left-arm spinner also picked up the crucial wickets of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam.

At 39 years and 217 days, Noman became the oldest player in Test history to reach the 100-wicket milestone. He surpassed former England spinner Bobby Peel, who reached the mark in 1896 at the age of 39 years and 180 days.

The 39-year-old also reached another landmark by becoming the joint fourth-fastest Pakistan bowler to claim 100 Test wickets, achieving the feat in his 22nd Test match.

England great George Lohmann holds the world record for the fastest to 100 Test wickets, having reached the milestone in just 16 matches, while several Pakistan bowlers also feature among the quickest to the landmark.

Oldest players to reach 100 Test wickets

  • Noman Ali (Pakistan) – 39y 217d
  • Bobby Peel (England) – 39y 180d
  • Ray Illingworth (England) – 39y 30d
  • Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) – 39y 22d
  • Sydney Barnes (England) – 38y 310d

Fastest Pakistani bowlers to 100 Test wickets

  • Yasir Shah – 17 matches
  • Saeed Ajmal – 19 matches
  • Waqar Younis – 20 matches
  • Mohammad Asif – 20 matches
  • Noman Ali – 22 matches*
  • Fazal Mahmood – 22 matches
  • Saqlain Mushtaq – 23 matches
Mehidy claims five wickets as Bangladesh gain slim lead over Pakistan in Dhaka Test
Mehidy claims five wickets as Bangladesh gain slim lead over Pakistan in Dhaka Test
Azan Awais becomes 14th Pakistan batter to score century on Test debut
Azan Awais becomes 14th Pakistan batter to score century on Test debut
First Test: Pakistan reach 179/1 at stumps, Awais shines with fifty on debut
First Test: Pakistan reach 179/1 at stumps, Awais shines with fifty on debut
Fifa to stage separate World Cup opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada, US
Fifa to stage separate World Cup opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada, US
Shaheen Afridi achieves landmark feat during opening Test against Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi achieves landmark feat during opening Test against Bangladesh
First Test: Bangladesh dominate as Pakistan bowlers struggle on opening day
First Test: Bangladesh dominate as Pakistan bowlers struggle on opening day
Babar Azam ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh
Babar Azam ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh
Iranian FA says will meet FIFA to seek World Cup assurances in next few days
Iranian FA says will meet FIFA to seek World Cup assurances in next few days