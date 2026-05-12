Noman Ali becomes oldest player to complete 100 Test wickets

Pakistan's Noman Ali celeberate after taking a wicket during first Test against South Afica at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali completed 100 Test wickets, becoming the oldest player in history to reach the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

He claimed the milestone by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, joining an elite group of Pakistan bowlers and becoming the ninth spinner and 20th overall to achieve the feat.

The left-arm spinner also picked up the crucial wickets of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam.

At 39 years and 217 days, Noman became the oldest player in Test history to reach the 100-wicket milestone. He surpassed former England spinner Bobby Peel, who reached the mark in 1896 at the age of 39 years and 180 days.

The 39-year-old also reached another landmark by becoming the joint fourth-fastest Pakistan bowler to claim 100 Test wickets, achieving the feat in his 22nd Test match.

England great George Lohmann holds the world record for the fastest to 100 Test wickets, having reached the milestone in just 16 matches, while several Pakistan bowlers also feature among the quickest to the landmark.

Oldest players to reach 100 Test wickets

Noman Ali (Pakistan) – 39y 217d

Bobby Peel (England) – 39y 180d

Ray Illingworth (England) – 39y 30d

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) – 39y 22d

Sydney Barnes (England) – 38y 310d

Fastest Pakistani bowlers to 100 Test wickets