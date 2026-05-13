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Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun delight fans with glimpse into Australian getaway

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun began dating in September 2025
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 13, 2026

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun delight fans with glimpse into Australian getaway

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun took their romance international, sharing intimate glimpses of a sun soaked trip in Australia.

On Wednesday, the Euphoria star took to Instagram Stories to post a video montage set to Layup’s “Who You Share It With.”

The post captured the couple’s adventures across Queensland and Hamilton Island.

The clips showed Braun kissing Sweeney on a deserted beach at sunset, the pair singing and dancing together, and holding hands during a helicopter ride over the Great Barrier Reef.

The loved up footage also featured the duo diving into crystal waters, strolling barefoot along sandy shores, and cuddling a koala while wearing matching Hamilton Island hoodies.

One playful moment showed them kissing as they danced around a living room.

Sweeney captioned the reel simply with a heart emoji, while Braun reshared it on his own account.

The couple, who began dating in September 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, have steadily gone public with their relationship.

A source previously told PEOPLE that things are “serious” between them.

Sweeney is currently filming Netflix’s live action Gundam adaptation on the Gold Coast alongside Noah Centineo.

Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children.

Sweeney ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino in March 2025.

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