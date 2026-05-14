Elizabeth Hurley highlights rare side of Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ relationship works for several reasons, many of them rarely known to the public.

The 60-year-old actress gushed over her beau, 64, at a recent interview at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Party at the Glasshouse in New York City on Tuesday, March 12.

While Hurley and Cyrus have been friends for a long time, they started dating last April, however, the life they lead together blends seamlessly into her life earlier.

“I hadn’t really had that foresight to have that, but funnily enough, the farm in Tennessee is very similar to my farm in Gloucestershire, so in a way it kind of feels normal,” Hurley told Page Six.

The Bedazzled actress attended the event with her 24-year-old son Damian Hurley, who has also been publicly supportive of his mom’s relationship.

Speaking about her son taking on her, Hurley told the outlet, “Well, he does look a lot like me, but he grew into that. Funnily enough, around puberty, he started to look like me — the Irish side of our family. Before that, he was blond and he didn’t look much like me at all.”

Hurley shares her son with Bing whom she dated in 2000, while Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before their divorce in 2022. He shares five kids — Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah, with the manager and producer.