Pakistan secure unassailable series lead after beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their second T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 14, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan sealed a 67-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I, powered by Eyman Fatima's unbeaten half-century and a disciplined bowling display, at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Thursday.

The victory helped Pakistan secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, whose final fixture will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Set to chase a daunting 171-run target, the touring side could accumulate 103/8 in their 20 overs and thus succumbed to a series-conceding defeat.

Captain Nomvelo Sibanda remained the top-scorer for the Chevrons with an unbeaten 18 off 37 deliveries, followed by No 10 batter Kudzai Chigora, who made 14 not out.

Besides them, Adel Zimunu, Lindokuhle Mabhero, 12 each, Beloved Biza (11) and Natasha Mtomba (10) could amass double figures against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Nashra Sandhu was the standout bowler for Pakistan, as she took two wickets for just 18 runs in her three overs, while Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz and captain Fatima Sana chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first eventually proved beneficial as the home side piled up 170/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Eyman and Natalia Pervaiz.

The Green Shirts got off to a brief flying start to their innings as their opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza (nine) put together 27 runs before the latter fell victim to Michelle Mavunga on the third delivery of the fifth over.

Pakistan then suffered two more setbacks to their batting expedition as the last match's centurion, Ayesha Zafar and returning Iram Javed could muster four and five respectively.

With the scoreboard reading 46/3 in 7.4 overs, Eyman joined set batter Muneeba in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to add 46 runs for the fourth wicket until the opener was dismissed by Lindokuhle Mabhero in the 14th over, walking back after scoring a 33-ball 36 with the help of four fours.

Following her departure, Eyman joined forces with batting all-rounder Natalia, and the duo ensured a dominant finish with the bat for Pakistan by knitting an unbeaten 78-run stand.

Eyman, who dominated the crucial stand, remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 79 off 43 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and four sixes, while Natalia contributed with 24 not out from 19 balls, comprising three fours.

For Zimbabwe, Precious Marange, Mabhero and Mavunga picked up one wicket apiece.