PCB set for 'major overhaul' in central contracts ahead of new cycle

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a presser at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to make major changes to national cricketers’ central contracts ahead of the new contract cycle beginning from July 1, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the sources, the current financial model for central contracts will expire on June 30. The three-year financial structure was introduced in 2023 during former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf’s tenure and has remained unchanged under current chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

The sources said preliminary discussions regarding new central contracts are underway, while the final decision on the financial model will be taken by PCB Chairman Naqvi.

Last year, the PCB awarded central contracts to 30 cricketers, with no player included in Category A for the first time.

The new contracts are expected to feature large-scale changes based on players’ fitness and performances, with several cricketers likely to face promotion or demotion in categories.

The sources added that the chances of Mohammad Nawaz, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah being retained in the central contracts appear slim.

Meanwhile, domestic performers including Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal are likely to be considered for inclusion in the new contracts.