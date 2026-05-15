Pakistan fined, lose WTC points for slow over-rate in first Bangladesh Test

Pakistani players celebrate after taking a wicket during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan 40% of their match fee and docked eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The sanction was imposed by the match referee, Jeff Crowe, who ruled that Pakistan were eight overs short of the required target after taking permitted time allowances into account.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Allahuddien Palekar, and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel.

In line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As a result, Pakistan incurred a 40% fine.

Furthermore, under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams are penalised one point for each over short. This led to an eight-point deduction from Pakistan’s World Test Championship tally.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The disciplinary setback came after Bangladesh secured a 104-run victory, their first-ever home Test win against Pakistan.

Chasing 268 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 163, giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The second Test is scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.