Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in final T20I to complete series whitewash

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the third and final T20I match against Zimbabwe at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on May 15, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan completed a clean sweep of the three-match T20I series after crushing Zimbabwe by 133 runs in the final match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Friday.

Half-centuries from Saira Jabeen and captain Fatima Sana, followed by Sadia Iqbal's three-wicket haul, propelled Pakistan to the dominant victory.

Set to chase a daunting 224-run target, the visitors could accumulate 90 before getting bowled out in 17.1 overs and thus succumbed to the whitewash defeat as the Chevrons tasted the same fate in the first two fixtures of the series.

Left-handed opener Kelis Ndhlovu waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe with a counter-punching 32 off 13 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six, and remained their top-scorer.

Besides her, Adel Zimunu (18) and Michelle Mavunga (13) could amass double figures against the disciplined Pakistan bowling attack, led by Sadia, who bagged three wickets for just 20 runs in her three overs.

Sadia was supported by fellow spinner Nashra Sandhu, who returned economical bowling figures of 2/21 in her four overs, while Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim and captain Fatima chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first proved beneficial as the home side racked up 223/4 in their 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their new opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar yielded 58 runs in the batting powerplay.

Lindokuhle Mabhero broke the opening partnership on the first delivery of the seventh over, dismissing Muneeba, who walked back after scoring 22 off 17 deliveries with the help of three fours.

Mabhero struck again in her next over, trapping Ayesha lbw, who made a quickfire 45 off just 28 deliveries, laced with nine fours.

Pakistan then suffered another setback to their batting expedition in the next over as all-rounder Natalia Pervaiz fell victim to Zimbabwean counterpart Beloved Biza and consequently slipped to 93/3 in 10.2 overs.

Following the back-to-back wickets, Iram Javed (29) joined Saira in the middle, and the duo stabilised Pakistan's innings by putting together 49 runs for the fourth wicket before the former fell victim to Michelle Mavunga in the 17th over.

Saira then joined forces with captain Fatima, and the duo bolstered Pakistan's total at the backend with a blazing 71-run partnership.

Fatima, who dominated the sensational fifth-wicket stand, top-scored for Pakistan with a swashbuckling 62 off just 19 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and two sixes, closely followed by Saira, who made 50 not out from 32 balls with the help of eight fours.

Mabhero was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, taking two wickets for 36 runs in her four overs, while Mavunga and Biza could claim one apiece.