Pakistan announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan women's cricket team players celebrate with the trophy after completing a T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe in Karachi, May 15, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and the Ireland tri-series on Saturday, with Fatima Sana retained as captain and five players set for their first appearance in the tournament.

The same squad will feature in the tri-series in Ireland and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Pakistan will take part in the tri-series in Dublin from May 28 to June 4, with hosts Ireland and West Indies the other participating teams. Pakistan are set to play four matches in the event.

Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen and Tasmia Rubab are among the selected players who will feature in the T20 World Cup for the first time.

Fatima, 24, will play her third T20 World Cup and captain Pakistan for the second successive edition, having also led the team in the 2024 tournament in the UAE.

Pakistan recently completed a 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe in a T20I series in Karachi, with the PCB saying the series gave players an opportunity to showcase their skills and prepare for the upcoming tournaments.

Before the World Cup, Pakistan will play two warm-up fixtures in Derby, facing Sri Lanka on June 6 and Scotland on June 9.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14, before facing South Africa at the same venue on June 17.

They will then play Bangladesh at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 20, Australia at Headingley in Leeds on June 23, and the Netherlands at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on June 27.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for June 30 and July 2, while the final will be staged at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 5.

Wahab Riaz has been named mentor and head coach, while Ayesha Ashhar will serve as manager. The support staff includes Abdur Rehman as spin bowling coach, Umaid Asif as fast bowling coach, Abdul Majeed as fielding coach and Imran Farhat as batting coach.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Amber Kainat, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.