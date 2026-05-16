PCB chief Naqvi 'receives invitation' to attend ICC meeting, IPL final in India

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and the country's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a press conference in Lahore on March 22, 2026. — AFP

PM Shehbaz to decide Naqvi's visit.

Invitations sent to PCB chief.

Ahmedabad to host both events.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been invited to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final in Ahmedabad later this month, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

An international cricket news website reported that the ICC is set to hold a series of meetings, including the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) and Board meetings, to resume discussions on the future of the World Test Championship (WTC).

As per the report, the CEC meeting will be held virtually on May 21, while the in-person Board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad, where the IPL 2026 final will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

The report further suggested that Naqvi would ordinarily be expected to attend the meeting in person, but the tense relationship between the governments of the two countries, as well as their cricket boards, cast doubts over his participation.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the PCB chairman has been invited to attend both the Board meeting and the final of the cash-rich league in Ahmedabad later this month.

Consequently, the PCB head has forwarded the invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will decide whether he will cross the border to attend the meeting and the IPL 2026 final, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming meetings, part of the ICC's quarterly gatherings, were originally scheduled to be held in March-April in Doha, Qatar, but had to be postponed due to conflicts in the region.