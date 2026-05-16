Molly Mae Hague fears time running out as baby preparations remain unfinished

Molly revealed she is 'really anxious' about having another baby as her due date approaches

Molly-Mae Hague is panicking about the arrival of her second child with Tommy Fury, saying it will be a 'last minute dash' to get the nursery ready.

The Maebe founder, 26, who is just weeks away from giving birth shared that her home renovations are still in progress and things are far from ready.

Sharing a snap of the wardrobes in the nursery she penned: 'Nothing like an absolute last min dash to get the nursery ready... wardrobes nearly in though'.

She also shared that her daughter Bambi's bedroom is still in progress, posting a snap of the under construction room.

She penned: 'Can't even talk about my excitement for Bambi's big girl bedroom. Will it get done in time for the baby's arrival??? It's VERY touch and go'.

The latest renovations come after Molly-Mae said she's 'haunted' by her newborn experience with Bambi and is 'really anxious' about having another baby as her due date approaches.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video on Sunday, the influencer, who is 35 and a half weeks pregnant with her second child, admitted that she is 'in denial' about having to go through that 'period of her life' again.

Molly-Mae previously revealed that she was unable to sleep for five days and nights and couldn't eat because she was so 'unwell' following the birth of Bambi in January 2023.