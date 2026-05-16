Your competition in 2027 isn't a person, it's software with a wallet

Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. — Reuters

I just watched a machine pay another machine.

No bank. No card. No human in the loop. $0.01 in USDC, settled in four seconds, across the open internet. The agent requested a premium data endpoint. The API returned a payment requirement. The agent signed the authorisation. The gateway verified it. The resource was delivered. The seller received stablecoins into a wallet.

Most people will read about the agentic economy for the first time in a year from now, when the numbers are too large to ignore. By then, the rails will already be built, the standards already set, the surplus already flowing somewhere. The window to influence any of that is open now, and it is narrower than it looks.

I have spent years thinking about where AI and crypto converge. I have read the research and tracked the protocols. None of it prepared me for how ordinary the transaction looked. There was no demo polish. No moment of friction. It worked the way email works. That is the tell.

The protocol was x402, an open standard that revives a dormant corner of the web for a use case that did not exist when it was written: software paying software, autonomously, in real time. Anyone reading this can run the same transaction tonight. It is not a prototype. It is live.

That was the moment the theory stopped being theory.

When a technology stops feeling like a technology, it has arrived

The utility question is settled by the transaction itself. The governance question is not. That is the work ahead, and it is the work that should concern every regulator on the planet right now.

Every compliance framework in financial services is built around an assumption that is about to be wrong. The assumption is that there is a human customer. Know-your-customer rules assume a human to identify. Anti-money-laundering frameworks assume a human counterparty whose behaviour can be patterned. Consumer protection regimes assume a human who can be defrauded, advised, or made whole. Tax architecture assumes a human who files.

The customer is increasingly software. The counterparty is increasingly software. The decision-maker on a growing share of digital transactions is increasingly software. None of the frameworks built over the last 40 years anticipated this. All of them will have to be rebuilt.

The volume is already arriving. AI agents are proliferating across every industry that touches digital workflows. They manage logistics, execute trades, negotiate contracts, and procure services. The moment they can transact autonomously, every API becomes a marketplace, every stablecoin becomes settlement infrastructure, and every regulatory perimeter built around a human signer needs to be redrawn.

The rails for this economy are being laid right now. The question is not whether they get built. The question is who builds them and who ends up dependent on the infrastructure they had no hand in creating.

Pakistan should pay attention

We are #3 globally in cryptocurrency adoption per Chainalysis's 2023 index. We have more than 140 million broadband subscribers, as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). We have one of the fastest-growing freelance economies in the world, built on the proposition that digital platforms create a level playing field for talent regardless of geography.

That economy is in the direct path of the agentic transition. A Karachi-based developer's competition in 2027 is not another developer in Manila. It is an autonomous agent running on infrastructure she has no equity in, settling in a stablecoin issued by a company she cannot regulate, paid by a buyer in a jurisdiction that has never heard of her. The productivity gains are real. The question is where they accumulate.

The first internet made this mistake. The value creation was global. The value capture was not. The countries that built the rails kept the surplus. The countries that built on top of them paid rent. There is no reason to repeat the trade.

Pakistan has the talent and the adoption base. The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority was established for this moment, not the last one. The questions in front of us are the ones every regulator will eventually have to answer. That the counterparty in a transaction may not be human. That settlement may not pass through a bank. That compliance has to operate at machine speed if it is to operate at all.

What the regulators of the world build next matters more than what anyone else builds. Stablecoin settlement infrastructure that clears in the country, not through it. Agent-native compliance primitives that can be invoked by software at the moment of transaction. Tokenised payment rails for diaspora flows. A regulatory sandbox track for autonomous agents that lets builders work onshore instead of offshore.

The countries that understand this now will be building the infrastructure that everyone else depends on. The ones that do not will spend the next decade asking for access to rails they could have built themselves.

I am not writing this as a forecast. I am writing it because I watched it happen. The transaction was real. The protocol is live. The infrastructure is being assembled from both ends, by the largest technology companies in the world above, and by open networks of builders below.

Pakistan can be on the build side of that ledger. Or it can be on the rent side. There is no third option, and the choice is being made right now, whether we are paying attention or not.

The writer is the chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA).

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.